The Indian cricket team received a big jolt on Monday as star batter Virat Kohli decided to withdraw from the first two matches of Test series against England citing ‘personal reasons.’ The announcement which came just a couple of days ahead of the first Test match on 25 January has forced the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) to search for his replacement. In a statement, BCCI requested the media and the fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons.

"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management, and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention," a BCCI statement said.

The fans were not happy with the decision as Virat Kohli is the backbone of India's batting and his shoes are almost impossible to fill. Moreover, this is the third time in two months that India's star is withdrawing from a game due to personal reasons. Earlier, he missed the intra-squad matches before the South Africa Tests in December and then the 1st T20 match against Afghanistan in January.

"The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series," the statement said.

‘Focus should be on supporting Indian cricket’

“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series," it added.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel is expected to announce Virat Kohli's replacement soon and several names are doing rounds on social media. The sources are claiming that the management may bring back experienced players like Cheteshwar Pujara or Ajinkya Rahane, while some indicate that youngsters like Rinku Singh or Rajat Patidar may get more chances.

