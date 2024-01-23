BCCI releases strong message as Virat Kohli withdraws from two Test matches against England: ‘Refrain from….’
The Indian cricket team received a big jolt on Monday as star batter Virat Kohli decided to withdraw from the first two matches of Test series against England citing ‘personal reasons.’ The announcement which came just a couple of days ahead of the first Test match on 25 January has forced the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) to search for his replacement. In a statement, BCCI requested the media and the fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons.