BCCI renews chief selector Ajit Agarkar's contract by one year, ex-India pacer set to continue till June 2027

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar's contract has been reportedly renewed by one year following Team India's recent title triumphs.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Agarkar will receive a one-year contract renewal, up until June 2027. With Agarkar at the helm of the national selection committee, India won the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups, as well as the 2025 Champions Trophy title.

Ajit Agarkar took over as BCCI selector in July 2023, just a few months before the ODI World Cup at home, wherein India reached the final and lost to Australia.

“Under Agarkar’s tenure, the team had a seamless transition and was fearless in taking bold decisions. The board felt he should continue. The BCCI officer bearers will be speaking to him on the sidelines of IPL games to update him,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

News agency PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying that the former India pacer did not seek a contract extension. "Agarkar didn't seek extension. A selector can continue up to four years in either junior or senior selection committee and five years cumulatively across both committees. Hence Ajit's contract is being renewed and not extended," the source said.

Key player retirements during Ajit Agarkar's tenure During Agarkar's tenure, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is and Tests, Ravindra Jadeja from T20Is and Ravichandran Ashwin from international cricket.

Following Rohit and Kohli's retirements from Tests, the team has gone through a significant transition with Shubman Gill being named the Test captain last summer. India held England to a 2-2 draw in their five-match Test series in England, but went onto lose to South Africa 0-2 at home later in 2025.

Gill was also named India's new ODI skipper in late 2025 ahead of the away ODI series against Australia. And after the 2024 T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav was named India's T20I skipper. SKY, as he is lovingly called by fans, recently led India to their third T20 World Cup title.

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The report adds that the board was seeking continuity ad experience in terms of selection committee members.

Former India cricketers RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha, who are part of the selection committee, are yet to complete a year. Agarkar also took a bold call of including Ishan Kishan in the T20 World Cup squad and dropping Shubman Gill.

“Two keepers at the top (Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan), that’s the way we want to try and the team management will eventually decide what kind of combinations they want to play.

"Rinku (Singh) has come in, who gives us a little bit more depth in the lower middle order. It’s about combinations, so someone has to miss out, and unfortunately, it is Gill at this point,” the 48-year-old had said.

India’s next major international assignment is a limited-overs series against England in England in July. The Men in Blue will play five T20Is and three ODIs against England.