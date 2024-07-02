BCCI replaces Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson in India vs Zimbabwe series, THESE new players will join in
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson got stranded in Barbados along with other World Cup heroes due to Hurricane Beryl.
Stranded T20 World Cup 2024 winning players Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Sanju Samson have been replaced with Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana for the first two T20 International matches of the upcoming India vs Zimbabwe five-match series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday.