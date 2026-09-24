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BCCI ropes in Muthoot Fincorp for Indian cricket's title sponsorship rights until 2028

 Muthoot Fincorp has signed a two-year agreement with the BCCI to be Indian cricket's title sponsors for the next two home seasons. 

Koushik Paul
Updated24 Sep 2026, 05:35 PM IST
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Muthoot Fincorp has been roped in by the BCCI to be the title sponsors for the next two home seasons.
Muthoot Fincorp has been roped in by the BCCI to be the title sponsors for the next two home seasons.
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The Board of Cricket for Cricket in India (BCCI) has roped in Muthoot Fincorp for the title sponsorship rights for Indian cricket for the next two year until 2028. The two-year period begins from India's upcoming ODI series against West Indies, starting later thus month.

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The BCCI already has Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT in its sponsorship bouquet for the bilateral cricket series. Based in Kochi, the Muthoot group will hold the title sponsorship rights for all international and domestic matches played in India until March 31, 2028.

Also Read | Muthoot Fincorp files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹3,000 crore through the IPO route

Based on a Cricbuzz report, the title sponsorship is referred to as ‘Blue Muthoot’. The report also added that the deal has been negotiated at a base price of 4.85 crore per match. However, neither of the parties has formally announced the deal. Outgoing title sponsors IDFC First Bank, had been paying 4.3 crore per match to the BCCI.

The report further stated that the a title sponsor would have emerged much earlier had there been a competitive bidding process. The BCCI had also entered into negotiations with the likes of Google Gemini, IDFC First Bank, Spinny and SBI Life before finalising Muthoot Fincorp.

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Who are BCCI Associate Partners?

Earlier on September 8, the BCCI had announced the appointment of Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as associate partners for India home cricket for a two-season period, commencing with India’s upcoming home series against the West Indies and running through March 2028.

Also Read | IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia reveals key details

The three new partnerships have a combined deal value of over 130 crore, representing a 44% increase over the previous cycle, underscoring the strong appeal and growing commercial value of India’s home cricket season.

India's home international calendar in 2026

DateGenderOpponentMatches
September 27-October 17MenWest Indies3 ODIs, 5 T20Is
December 13-27MenSri Lanka3 ODIs, 3 T20Is
October 16-28WomenZimbabwe3 T20Is, 3 ODIs

Currently, the Indian men's team in Japan for the Asian Games 2026. The women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur recently defended their title to win gold at the Asian Games 2026, beating Sri Lanka in the final.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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