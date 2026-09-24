BCCI ropes in Muthoot Fincorp for Indian cricket's title sponsorship rights until 2028

The Board of Cricket for Cricket in India (BCCI) has roped in Muthoot Fincorp for the title sponsorship rights for Indian cricket for the next two year until 2028. The two-year period begins from India's upcoming ODI series against West Indies, starting later thus month.

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The BCCI already has Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT in its sponsorship bouquet for the bilateral cricket series. Based in Kochi, the Muthoot group will hold the title sponsorship rights for all international and domestic matches played in India until March 31, 2028.

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Based on a Cricbuzz report, the title sponsorship is referred to as ‘Blue Muthoot’. The report also added that the deal has been negotiated at a base price of ₹4.85 crore per match. However, neither of the parties has formally announced the deal. Outgoing title sponsors IDFC First Bank, had been paying ₹4.3 crore per match to the BCCI.

The report further stated that the a title sponsor would have emerged much earlier had there been a competitive bidding process. The BCCI had also entered into negotiations with the likes of Google Gemini, IDFC First Bank, Spinny and SBI Life before finalising Muthoot Fincorp.

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Who are BCCI Associate Partners? Earlier on September 8, the BCCI had announced the appointment of Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as associate partners for India home cricket for a two-season period, commencing with India’s upcoming home series against the West Indies and running through March 2028.

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The three new partnerships have a combined deal value of over ₹130 crore, representing a 44% increase over the previous cycle, underscoring the strong appeal and growing commercial value of India’s home cricket season.

India's home international calendar in 2026

Date Gender Opponent Matches September 27-October 17 Men West Indies 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is December 13-27 Men Sri Lanka 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is October 16-28 Women Zimbabwe 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs

Currently, the Indian men's team in Japan for the Asian Games 2026. The women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur recently defended their title to win gold at the Asian Games 2026, beating Sri Lanka in the final.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in