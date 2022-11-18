Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  BCCI sacks national selection panel after 2022 T20 World Cup exit

BCCI sacks national selection panel after 2022 T20 World Cup exit

1 min read . 10:35 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee
India's Captain Rohit Sharma (L) escorts his team off the field after their defeat during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between England and India at The Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide. (Photo by Surjeet YADAV / AFP)

  • The BCCI has now invited applications for the position of national selectors and have opened 5 positions, setting November 28 as the deadline for applications.

Following the exit of Indian cricket team in the 2022 T20I World Cup in Australia and the national team's 10-wicket hammering defeat in the semi-finals by the England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 18 November sacked the senior selection committee.

The BCCI has now invited applications for the position of national selectors and have opened 5 positions, setting November 28 as the deadline for applications.

As per ESPNcricinfo, four national selectors – Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh, Debasis Mohanty and Chetan Sharma –  had not received any communication from BCCI on the development.

ALSO READ: After defeat India Men's cricket team to drop several senior players for T20 format: Report

The current selection committee is led by former India fast bowler Chetan Sharma, while the other members include Sunil Joshi (South Zone), Harvinder Singh (Central Zone) and Debashish Mohanty (East Zone).

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India invites applications for the position of national selectors (senior men)," the BCCI said in a statement, adding that it was looking to fill five positions.

Apart from this, BCCI secretary Jay Shah mentioned that no applicants who has been a member of any Cricket Committee for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee.

With PTI inputs.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
