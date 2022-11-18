BCCI sacks national selection panel after 2022 T20 World Cup exit

Following the exit of Indian cricket team in the 2022 T20I World Cup in Australia and the national team's 10-wicket hammering defeat in the semi-finals by the England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 18 November sacked the senior selection committee.
Following the exit of Indian cricket team in the 2022 T20I World Cup in Australia and the national team's 10-wicket hammering defeat in the semi-finals by the England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 18 November sacked the senior selection committee.
The BCCI has now invited applications for the position of national selectors and have opened 5 positions, setting November 28 as the deadline for applications.
The BCCI has now invited applications for the position of national selectors and have opened 5 positions, setting November 28 as the deadline for applications.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
As per ESPNcricinfo, four national selectors – Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh, Debasis Mohanty and Chetan Sharma – had not received any communication from BCCI on the development.
The current selection committee is led by former India fast bowler Chetan Sharma, while the other members include Sunil Joshi (South Zone), Harvinder Singh (Central Zone) and Debashish Mohanty (East Zone).
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India invites applications for the position of national selectors (senior men)," the BCCI said in a statement, adding that it was looking to fill five positions.
Apart from this, BCCI secretary Jay Shah mentioned that no applicants who has been a member of any Cricket Committee for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee.
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.