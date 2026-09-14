BCCI says ‘no regrets’ on Women's Asia Cup trophy controversy: ‘Ambition was not to focus on who would give the trophy’

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has once again opened up on the Asia Cup trophy controversy on Sunday, this time after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's team were crowed eighth-time champions, beating Sri Lanka in the final played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

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Batting first, India rode on half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to post 183/5 in 20 overs. In return, the Sri Lankan batters could manage only 111 runs, helping the Indian team win by 72 runs and continue their domination at the continental level. Till then everything was fine.

India dominant show was overshadowed by their decision to not collect the winner's medals and trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is the chairman of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). It was a repeat telecast of what the men's team under then skipper Suryakumar Yadav did a year ago at the same venue at the same situation.

Instead, the Indian team had their own medal ceremony on the ground, instead of having it inside the dressing room. Nandni Sharma was presented with the best-fielder's medal by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, in the presence of board vice-president Rajiv Shukla.

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Following the medal ceremony, the Indian players went inside the dressing room, leaving Naqvi, who was standing on the podium, just a few meters away, with no other choice of walking out of the stadium. Naqvi, who is also an interior minister in Pakistan, came to the presentation ceremony in the capacity of ACC chairman.

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Also Read | Harmanpreet Kaur follows Suryakumar Yadav after India lift Women's Asia Cup

Reacting to the whole issue, Saikia stated that the BCCI has "no regrets" as the priority and ambition was to become champions. “Everything went very well. We won, and everyone is extremely happy. Everyone is proud of their performance, and the biggest thing is that our country’s name is shining bright," Saikia told news agency IANS, reported by Sportstar.

"We tried to solve today's situation, but our efforts were not successful. We don’t have any regrets. Our ultimate priority and ambition was not to focus on who would give the trophy. We wanted the Indian team to win and we’ve achieved that,” added Saikia, and explained why Indian women weren't present at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Why India refuse to receive trophy from Naqvi? Saikia stated the Indian women's team decision was standing in solidarity of what the men's team did. “Our men’s team won the Asia Cup a year and a half ago. And our whole situation, since the April 2025 Pahalgam incident, changed after that. So, after that, there was pressure on us from our citizens that we shouldn’t keep any relations with our neighboring country and not play cricket with them. But our government has a policy that we must play against every country in multinational tournaments...

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“But that doesn’t mean we will follow every condition laid out for us. Our military conflict is still ongoing. One of the main leaders who is working against the interests of our country; we can’t receive the trophy from him. The Women’s team has expressed solidarity with the decision taken by the men’s team last year. It doesn’t diminish the performances of our team. We have won all our matches in a one-sided manner," he added.

What's next for the Indian women's team? The Asia Cup victory was a perfect preparation for the women's team ahead of the cricket event at the Asian Games 2026. Harmanpreet's side will be opening their campaign against hosts Japan on September 18 in the quarterfinals. From Dubai, the India will directly fly to Japan.

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Currently the defending champions, the Indian women's team enter the tournament as favourites to win the gold medal. In all probability, India are expected to face Bangladesh, who take on China in the quarterfinals.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in