BCCI announces prize money of 125 cr for Team India for winning T20 World Cup

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced a grand prize of ₹ 125 crore for Team India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2024

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), BCCI Secretary Shah said, “ I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024."

"The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!" the BCCI Secretary added.

It is important to note that Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated South Africa at Kensington Oval by a thrilling 7-run win on Saturday to be crowned the new T20 World Champions.

“Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten," said Shah in a statement.

"They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats," he added.

The BCCI Secretary also lauded the team’s strong work ethics.

“This team has made us all proud with their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit. Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians," Shah said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

