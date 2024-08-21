BCCI secretary Jay Shah likely to be named as ICC chairman, to replace Greg Barclay: Report

Jay Shah is set to be named as the new ICC chairman, a NDTV report stated. Current chairman Greg Barclay confirmed he is opting out of a third term, ending his tenure on November 30.

Livemint
Updated21 Aug 2024, 11:56 AM IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah. (Vipin Kumar/HT)
BCCI secretary Jay Shah. (Vipin Kumar/HT)(HT_PRINT)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is to be named as the new International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, sources told NDTV. The report states that Shah already has the support of England and Australia's cricket boards, meaning that he has the numbers to win the elections and become the next ICC chief. 

If the report does turn out to be true, 35-year-old Shah would be the youngest ever person to grace the post and only the 5th Indian to lead the ICC after Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar.

Notably, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay had confirmed on Tuesday that he is opting out of a third term. Barclay's tenure at the helm of international cricketing body is set to end on November 30 and with ICC Chairman being eligible for 3 terms of 2 years each, Barclay could have still opted to contest for the third time. However, the NDTV report states that Barclay had decided not to contest after being informed about Shah's intentions to replace him. 

Jay Shah's stature in ICC: 

Jay Shah is currently one of the most recognizable faces in cricket administration around the world and head the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs sub-committee. He is said to share good relations with almost all of the 16 voting members. 

Moreover, in case an election is held, Shah would only require a simple majority (51% of votes) to win the election, effectively meaning 9 votes or more. Earlier rules, on the other hand, required two-thirds votes to win the election. 

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 11:56 AM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsBCCI secretary Jay Shah likely to be named as ICC chairman, to replace Greg Barclay: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    140.25
    11:57 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    4.9 (3.62%)

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    11:57 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.1 (-1.36%)

    Bandhan Bank

    202.15
    11:57 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    5.1 (2.59%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    350.85
    11:57 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.37%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,353.90
    11:46 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    203.5 (9.46%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    878.90
    11:47 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    68.35 (8.43%)

    Just Dial

    1,369.30
    11:47 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    102.8 (8.12%)

    Castrol India

    268.25
    11:47 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    17.35 (6.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.001,571.00
      Chennai
      74,031.001,216.00
      Delhi
      73,312.00-143.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.00502.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue