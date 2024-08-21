BCCI secretary Jay Shah likely to be named as ICC chairman, to replace Greg Barclay: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is to be named as the new International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, sources told NDTV. The report states that Shah already has the support of England and Australia's cricket boards, meaning that he has the numbers to win the elections and become the next ICC chief.

If the report does turn out to be true, 35-year-old Shah would be the youngest ever person to grace the post and only the 5th Indian to lead the ICC after Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar.

Notably, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay had confirmed on Tuesday that he is opting out of a third term. Barclay's tenure at the helm of international cricketing body is set to end on November 30 and with ICC Chairman being eligible for 3 terms of 2 years each, Barclay could have still opted to contest for the third time. However, the NDTV report states that Barclay had decided not to contest after being informed about Shah's intentions to replace him.

Jay Shah's stature in ICC: Jay Shah is currently one of the most recognizable faces in cricket administration around the world and head the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs sub-committee. He is said to share good relations with almost all of the 16 voting members.