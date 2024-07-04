BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny presented the ‘Namo 1’ jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny presented the 'Namo 1' jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The victorious Indian cricket team squad met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence today.

Taking to microblogging platform X, the BCCI posted, "The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival. Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to Team India."

During the meeting with the prime minister, the Men in Blue wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

After the meeting, the prime minister too posted a tweet calling the meeting ‘excellent.’

"An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament," PM Modi posted.

After the meeting with Modi, the victorious cricketers departed for Delhi airport to take a flight to Mumbai, where the BCCI has organised a grand victory parade for them at Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium.

Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik told ANI, “Today's programme in Mumbai has been organised by BCCI. Team India players from Mumbai, including Captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal, will come to the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow to meet CM Eknath Shinde."

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik has said that free entry will be given to the public for the Indian team's grand victory parade to celebrate their win.

Earlier today, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital, Delhi, to a rousing welcome from fans who were eagerly waiting for them at the airport.

