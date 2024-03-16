Amid the speculations that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may shift the second half of the Tata IPL 2024 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the dates are clashing with the 2024 Lok Sabha election, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah quashed the rumours on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah confirmed that the entire season of IPL 2024 will be played in India.

Hours after the announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Shah dismissed the speculation of staging the second half of IPL 2024 abroad. He said, as quoted by Cricbuzz, "No, it won't be moved overseas."

Earlier in the day, A Times of India quoted a BCCI official as saying that they may consider scheduling the second half of IPL series in UAE, as the Election Commission of India was to announce the election schedule on Saturday at 3 pm.

BCCI official said, as quoted by TOI, "The Election Commission of India will announce the election schedule on Saturday at 3 pm. After that, the BCCI will decide whether should be moved to Dubai. Currently, a few top BCCI officials are in Dubai to explore the possibility of organizing the second half of the IPL in Dubai."

Other reports said that few IPL teams have collected players' passports as a precaution for potential relocation during general elections. However, BCCI maintains IPL will stay in India.

The IPL was held in the UAE during the COVID period and the games were played across three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

According to details, the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kickstart on 22 March and conclude on 29 May. The first match will be played between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena in MA Chidambaram Stadium.

With agency inputs.

