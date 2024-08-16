India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is all set make his return to domestic red-ball cricket as he would be playing in the upcoming first round of Duleep Trophy. He will be part of team D that would be led by Shreyas Iyer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After disappearing from the national team and being ousted from a central contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier in February, this would be the first time Kishan would play in Jharkhand Buchi Babu tournament from 15 August in Chennai, followed by Duleep Trophy.

Last seen as part of the team for the subsequent tour of South Africa in 2023, Kishan took a rest from cricket.

Despite being asked by BCCI and former coach Rahul Dravid to play Ranji matches, Kishan didn't pay any heed to it and did not participate in domestic matches.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has made it clear that if Kishan wants to return back to national squad he will have to play domestic matches.

In recent interaction with Times of India, Shah had said, "He (Ishan Kishan) will have to follow the rules. He will have to play domestic cricket."

As per stats, Kishan featured in two Tests, 17 ODIs and 11 T20Is in 2023. He was also included in India's squad during their run to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. He played two matches at the top, when Shubman Gill was not well.

Duleep Trophy 2024 details: Set to begin from September 5 in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur and Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium, the players have been divided into four squads to be led by Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas lyer.

Though it was reported that senior players might be picked for the Duleep Trophy, but BCCI had not picked Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin. Also, Rinku Singh is also not part of the teams.