BCCI invites bids for title sponsor rights1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Mastercard has not renewed its deal with BCCI after March, and the board intends to find a replacement as the next bilateral series in India is in September
New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has sought bids for title sponsor rights for events, following the exit of Mastercard Inc. in March 2023 as the title sponsor for team India. The board, in a statement, said that the tender will have a non-refundable fee of ₹1 lakh and will be available for purchase for the next three weeks.
