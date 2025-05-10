BCCI ‘serious’ about resuming IPL in May, next 72 hours to shape final call: Report

BCCI officially suspended the IPL 2025 for one week following the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. While there have been a lot of rumors on when IPL will resume and whether BCCI will be able to maintain its timeline for conducting the cash rich league.

However, a new report by Cricbuzz states that BCCI is committed to conducting the IPL in May and is on the watchout for next three days.

"We have suspended the league for one week. We are not looking beyond that at this stage," a BCCI source on 9 May was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"We are serious about it. Watch out for the next three days." the source further added.

Why BCCI wants to stick to May timeline for IPL? The Cricbuzz report suggests that in case there is a ceasefire in the next few days, then BCCI will fast track the schedule of IPL with a few double headers.

The availability of overseas players could be an issue during a resumed IPL given most of these players have already departed for their country or are set to leave. Reportedly, BCCI will leave this matter to the franchises to handle.

The Indian cricket board is not keen on cancelling the Bangladesh series in August to conduct the remaining leg of IPL given that it would overlap wiht The Hundred (nine English players are part of IPL squads). Meanwhile, conducting the IPL in September would make it clash with the Caribbean Premier League (8 West Indies players are currently in the IPL0.

What did BCCI say about IPL suspension? In a statement about the suspension of IPL, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, “Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.”

