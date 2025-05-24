BCCI to break suspense over India’s next Test captain, announce squad for England tour today

BCCI Men's selection committee is all set to announce the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series and the new India captain for the five-match England series today. Notably, the Ajit Agarkar-led committee has some big choices to make, especially given the recent Test retirements announced by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Who will be the next India captain? The biggest suspense at the moment is who will be the next India Test captain, with most reports claiming that Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah are the frontrunners for the job, while Rishabh Pant is also being considered as a possible option. While Bumrah has already captained India in the past, his recurring injury concerns could be a major factor for selectors to look at another player.

Meanwhile, Gill has had a successful run captaining the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, leading them to the playoffs this season. The young batter has also been in phenomenal touch and is currently the second-highest run scorer in the league this year.

A wildcard in the India captaincy race could be KL Rahul, who has already played in England before and could provide an experienced hand to this relatively young and inexperienced side.

Who could be the new faces? If the selection of the India A team for the England tour is anything to go by, we could see a number of new faces in the side. The most prominent name coming up so far is left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan, who has impressed one and all with his IPL performances this year, currently holding the Orange Cap.

Sudharsan could be taken to England as an opening option, given that there is a vacant slot in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Another opening option could be Abhimanyu Easwaran, but it remains to be seen if the team management has enough faith in the young batter to see him as a regular opener. Notably, Easwaran has been selected in the side in the past but is yet to make his Test debut.