Signalling a growing audience base for cricket on OTT platforms, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set a higher base price for digital rights compared with TV.

It has also reduced the overall base price to 45 crore per match for upcoming media rights cycle. The base price stood at 61 crore per match for Disney star paid in the recent cycle. Till now, the base price for digital rights was never more than TV rights. 

The BCCI reduced the collective base price (TV+Digital) to as low as 45 crore per match for all formats of international cricket India will play at hme in the coming five years, as per the e-auction tender released by the BCCI on Wednesday.

Separate sale of digital and TV rights 

This time, the BCCI gave up consolidated bidding and chose to sell digital and TV rights separately. Last time, the category saw only three participants competing for the rights, ie Disney Star, Sony and Reliance.

“One simple reason why the auction document is structured this way may be to ensure Viacom 18 does not run away with a comfortable winning consolidated bid," a leading industry voice told Hindustan Times.

In the auction, BCCI is offering 88 cricket matches. Out of them, 25 are tests, 27 ODI, and 36 T20Is in the current cycle of five years. There has been a reduction by 14 matches in this auction cycle. Five-Test series against England and Australia have now turned into a regular feature. If the bidding stopped as per the expectation of 60 crore per match, the BCCI is expected to make 5280 crore from the auction.

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 07:34 AM IST
