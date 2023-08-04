BCCI to charge more from digital platforms than TV for cricket matches telecast

In the auction, BCCI is offering 88 cricket matches. Out of them, 25 are tests, 27 ODI, and 36 T20Is in the current cycle of five years. There has been a reduction by 14 matches in this auction cycle. Five-Test series against England and Australia have now turned into a regular feature. If the bidding stopped as per the expectation of ₹60 crore per match, the BCCI is expected to make ₹5280 crore from the auction.

