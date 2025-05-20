BCCI shifts IPL 2025 final to Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad instead of Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly finalised Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium as hosts for the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on June 3 instead of Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The Eden Gardens was slated to host the IPL 2025 final according to the initial schedule on May 25.

However, with the tournament paused for a week due to India-Pakistan tensions, June 3 is the new date for the summit clash based in the revised IPL 2025 schedule. Ahmedabad is also likely to host Qualifier 2.

The decision was taken during a BCCI meeting on Tuesday, according to a Cricbuzz report. Mullanpur in New Chandigarh is in line to host the first two playoff matches. The main reason to shift the IPL 2025 final from Kolkata was purely based on the rainy forecast on June 3.

Going by the revised IPL 2025 schedule, the league stage ends on May 27. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played on May 29 and 30 respectively with Qualifier 2 slated for June 1.

RCB vs SRH shifted from Bengaluru to Lucknow Meanwhile, the flood-like situation in Bengaluru currently, has also forced the BCCI to shift Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Mya 23 to Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Notably, the last match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was washed out between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17.