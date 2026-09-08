BCCI signs Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as associate partners for India Home Cricket; all you need to know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has locked in Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as Associate Partners for India Home Cricket, covering two seasons from the upcoming West Indies series through March 2028. The three deals are worth more than ₹130 crore together and mark a 44% jump on the last cycle.

Details about the deal The package covers 35 bilateral matches at home. Reliance Consumer Products’ Campa Cola topped the bidding at ₹1.31 crore a match. ChatGPT and SBI Life came in at ₹1.2 crore each. Bisleri and Indian Oil Corporation also quoted ₹1.2 crore but missed the final slots.

That works out to roughly ₹3.71 crore a match from the three associate partners alone. Notably, the BCCI invited bids in July, pushed the associate deadline to 7 September when the title rights stayed empty, and then moved quickly once the quotes were in.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas on the deal BCCI President Mithun Manhas said the numbers show how much companies still want a piece of India’s home calendar.

“India’s home season continues to be a valuable and sought-after sporting property in the country, and the signing of Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT is a strong endorsement of the strength of the Indian cricket ecosystem. The big increase in the combined value of these partnerships is particularly encouraging. It reflects the trust that leading brands have in the reach, engagement and commercial potential that comes with being associated with BCCI," he said.

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“Each brings a distinct brand and proposition to Indian cricket, and we look forward to working with them to build strong associations that create greater value for all stakeholders,” he added.

Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia pointed to the 44% lift "A 44% increase in the combined deal value, with the latest partnerships valued at over ₹130 crore, is a significant achievement and demonstrates the strong demand for association with Indian cricket," Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said.

“Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT represent three very different and exciting categories, and their association highlights the diverse opportunities that our home season offers. We are pleased to welcome them as Associate Partners and look forward to working with them to create new ways to engage with fans and enhance their experience of Indian cricket," he added.

A cola, an insurer and an AI chatbot The mix is unusual, and that is the point. Campa is the revived Indian drinks brand now owned by Reliance, already visible around cricket after earlier BCCI and IPL work. SBI Life returns as a life insurer selling trust and long-term cover. ChatGPT, OpenAI’s conversational AI, is the first big technology name of this kind on the home-season roster.

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Together they give the board inventory across beverage, insurance and AI without waiting for a title sponsor to sign.