The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has signed nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition Limited as its partner for the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) for its current season, 2023. The partnership between the two, the company said, will let cricket fans see that its products help athletes optimise their performance through food products.

The IPL 2023 is scheduled to be played in the country from March 31 to May 26.

Jay Shah, secretary of BCCI said, “We are pleased to welcome them on board as an official partner for the 2023 edition. The IPL today is a benchmark among the most successful sporting leagues in the world and we are glad to partner with a trusted global brand for its science-based sports nutrition products.“

Arun Singh Dhumal, IPL’s chairman said, “Every sports person and athlete knows the importance of science-backed nutrition and the impact it has on performance. We believe this association will offer an opportunity to gain greater understanding of wellbeing and nutrition on and off the field and have an impact at the various levels of cricket as well."

Ajay Khanna, senior vice president and managing director of Herbalife India, said, “It is a matter of pride for us to add IPL to that list. It is an exciting time for cricket, and this partnership truly reflects our passion for this incredible sport. This also bolsters our mission for better nutrition, empowering people to achieve their full potential through healthier choices for health and wellness."

It sponsors about 150 athletes, teams, and events. Its athletes include Virat Kohli, Mary Kom, Manika Batra, Lakshya Sen, and recently signed Smriti Mandhana and Palak Kohli.

As per a recent estimate, the size of the Indian sports industry was estimated to have surpassed ₹9,500 crore in 2021, a figure that was put in a report by GroupM ESP. The year 2021 also saw a comeback for sports sponsorships and media deals after the pandemic lull. As compared to 2020, the year helped India achieve a billion-dollar scale with a 62% growth over 2020.