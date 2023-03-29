BCCI signs Herbalife as its official partner for upcoming IPL edition1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 03:04 PM IST
The partnership between the two will let cricket fans see that its products help athletes optimise their performance through food products.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has signed nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition Limited as its partner for the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) for its current season, 2023. The partnership between the two, the company said, will let cricket fans see that its products help athletes optimise their performance through food products.
