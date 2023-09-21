BCCI signs SBI Life as ‘Official Partner’ for a three-year period, Jay Shah says ‘looking forward to…’1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 06:47 AM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has tied up with insurance company SBI Life as its official partner for the 2023-2026 domestic and international season. The three-year deal will come into effect from the upcoming India-Australia ODI series, which begins on September 22.