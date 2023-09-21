BCCI has inked a 3-year agreement SBI Life as the ‘Official Partner’ for 2023-2026 International and Domestic cycle. Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the deal will come into effect from the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has tied up with insurance company SBI Life as its official partner for the 2023-2026 domestic and international season. The three-year deal will come into effect from the upcoming India-Australia ODI series, which begins on September 22.

BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah noted that SBI Life's commitment to 'excellence “We are delighted to welcome SBI Life on board as an Official Partner for BCCI’s Domestic and International Season for the course of the next three years, ahead of the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. SBI Life's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with BCCI's vision for cricket."

"We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will enhance the cricketing experience for fans and players alike." Shah added

Meanwhile, BCCI President Roger Binny noted that the two entities are looking to ‘build a solid partnership’ to take Indian cricket forward. He said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SBI Life as the official partner of BCCI for both domestic and international cricket. SBI Life has been one of the torchbearers in the insurance sector and we are looking to build a solid partnership to take Indian cricket forward."

India to face Australia at home from September 22: A confident India will welcome the Kangaroos to their home turf for a three-match series starting on 22 September. The series comes hot on the heels of the Rohit Sharma-led side's thumping victory over Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023.

Notably, skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli have been rested for the first two ODIs and will make their comebacks in the third match. In the meantime, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will take charge of the side in Rohit's absence.