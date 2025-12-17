BCCI slammed after India vs South Africa 4th T20I abandoned due to Lucknow fog; ‘This exposes BCCI’s lack of maturity’

Lucknow's poor air quality played spoilsport in the fourth T20I between India and South Africa at the Ekana Stadium after the match got abandoned due to excessive fog. The encounter, which was scheduled for a 7 PM start didn't get a green light from the umpires after as many as six inspections. India lead the series 2-1 with the final game on Friday.

Initially, the 6:30 PM toss was delayed and what followed was six inspections, but nothing that states the start of the game. The umpires had inspections at 6:50 PM, 7:30, PM, 8 PM, 8:30 PM, 9 PM and 9:25 PM.

Such was the poor air quality that India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was pictured in a mask before all the players (both Indians and South Africans) went inside the dressing room. BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla was also present on the ground and had a word with the umpires.

At the time of writing this piece, the Air Quality Index (AQI) metre of Lucknow rose up to 412, terming it 'hazardous' for health. The AQI in Lucknow was 1.1 times above that of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

However, the decision to host a game in Lucknow by the BCCI didn't go well with the fans as they slammed the BCCI for the schedule. "Hardik Pandya wearing mask and indicating that he would feel itching in this throat due to smog in #Lucknow should be the defining image of #PollutionInIndia, across all of the northern states," wrote one user.

A foggy evening at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

"This exposes the BCCI’s lack of maturity in scheduling matches during the winter season," noted another. "Just another masterclass decision by BCCI, having matches in North India during this time of the year is just ridiculous decision," said another.

Lucknow AQI

"Toss delayed due to fog? Welcome to Lucknow, where visibility disappears faster than toss decisions and winter smog plays better defense than half the bowling attacks. Maybe toss a coin indoors next time," said another.

Axar Patel, Shubman Gill ruled out Meanwhile, India dealt with a double blow after Axar Patel and Shubman Gill were ruled out for the remainder of the series. The fifth T20I will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19.

Left-arm spinner Axar was ruled out due to illness. “Team India allrounder, Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against South Africa due to illness,” BCCI said in a statement.

“However, he is with the team in Lucknow where he will be further medically assessed. "Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the T20Is in Lucknow and Ahmedabad,” the statement further added.