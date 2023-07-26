BCCI sources reveal ‘THIS’ date for India vs Pakistan World Cup clash. Read here

BCCI sources reveal ‘THIS’ date for India vs Pakistan World Cup clash. Read here2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:01 PM IST
The people of the country, especially Gujarat celebrate ‘Navratri’ with much fanfare, and India vs Pakistan match on the same day at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad may create problems for the administration
India is set to host the ICC World Cup 2023 and more than a billion fans are eagerly waiting for the India vs Pakistan World Cup match. The match was originally scheduled for 15 October, but is now reported to be rescheduled as the date is clashing with the popular India festival ‘Navratri.’ The people of the country, especially Gujarat celebrate ‘Navratri’ with much fanfare, and India vs Pakistan match on the same day at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad may create problems for the administration.
