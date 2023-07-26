BCCI sources reveal ‘THIS’ date for India vs Pakistan World Cup clash. Read here

India is set to host the ICC World Cup 2023 and more than a billion fans are eagerly waiting for the India vs Pakistan World Cup match. The match was originally scheduled for 15 October, but is now reported to be rescheduled as the date is clashing with the popular India festival ‘Navratri.’ The people of the country, especially Gujarat celebrate ‘Navratri’ with much fanfare, and India vs Pakistan match on the same day at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad may create problems for the administration.

The sources from the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) have told news agency ANI that the India vs Pakistan match may get preponed to 14 October. “Security agencies have advised BCCI to reschedule the match date to October 14 from October 15," a BCCI source said as per ANI.

The final decision on the date of the match will be taken in a meeting on 27 July. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has called the meeting of the board to discuss all the dynamics around the match. The members from the hosting venues will participate in the meeting, the sources added.

“We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon. We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of traveling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri," a top BCCI official, who did not wish to be identified, told The Indian Express.

Un-ending complications

The matter is sensitive as thousands of fans have already planned their visit to Ahmedabad to witness the spectacle. The prices of hotels in Ahmedabad skyrocketed after the announcement of the India vs Pakistan match with some hotels even charging up to ₹1,00,000.

India vs Pakistan match is already coming from too many complications as earlier the cricket board of both countries disagreed almost over everything. Indian cricket administration was clear that it will not send Team India to Pakistan for the Asia Cup after which Pakistan threatened to not send its team to India for the ICC World Cup 2023.

The matter is resolved for now and the Pakistan team has signed the participation agreement for the World Cup. In Asia Cup 2023, Team India will play all its matches in Sri Lanka and during that tournament, India vs Pakistan is scheduled on 2 September.