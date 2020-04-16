The Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) on Thursday said that it has suspended the annual T20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) indefinitely in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. The announcement came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, announcing the extension of the lockdown period until 3 May.

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the franchise owners, broadcaster, sponsors and all the stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so," BCCI said in a statement.

BCCI further added that it will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders. It will also continue to take guidance from the Centre, state governments and other state regulatory bodies.

The tournament was originally scheduled to begin on 29 March at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, with the finalists of the 2019 edition, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Due to the nationwide lockdown, it was speculated that IPL could be a closed-door event (to be played in empty stadiums and televised), before the start date was officially deferred to 15 April.

In March, Mint reported that according to sports industry experts, IPL, where international players are a big draw, is at risk of taking a financial hit of around ₹10,000 crore. This includes gate receipts, sponsorship and media rights, franchise revenue and players fees as well as hospitality and travel-related costs. The big hit will be taken by BCCI, the organizer of the tournament.

Globally, the virus outbreak has disrupted major sports events, including the Tokyo Olympics which has been postponed to 2021. Some of the other major sports events postponed include NBA season, Formula 1, Wimbledon and French Open.