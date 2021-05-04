The Indian Premier League has been suspended due to the Covid-19 situation and many players testing positive, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"IPL has been suspended, we will see whether we can reschedule it. But it is not cancelled. It is just suspended for now," said Shukla.

IPL suspended for this season: Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla to ANI#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K6VBK0W0WA — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

The league chairman Brijesh Patel also confirmed the news to PTI.

"The tournament has been suspended indefinitely. We will try to conduct the event in the next available window but this month is unlikely," Patel said.

The development came after SunRisers Hyderabad player Wriddhiman Saha was found infected with the virus on Tuesday.

"Yes, Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive for the coronavirus. Our entire team is now under isolation and there are no other positive reports, rest are all negative," the member of the team management said.

SRH was slated to square off against Mumbai Indians later on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Prior to this, Wednesday's IPL game between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals was postponed after CSK bowling coach L Balaji tested positive.

On Monday, the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was also postponed after KKR bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy tested positive for the infection.

The BCCI issued a release on the twin cases in KKR and said: "Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for Covid-19."

"Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The medical team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible case and treat them at the earliest," it added.

