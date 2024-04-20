IPL 2024: BCCI takes strict action against MI's Kieron Pollard, Tim David for DRS signal to Suryakumar Yadav from dugout
IPL 2024: BCCI found Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard and batter Tim David guilty to breaching Article 2.20 of IPL's Code of Conduct
IPL 2024: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday found Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard and middle order batter Tim David guilty of breaching IPL code of conduct. The BCCI's decision came after an incident during the PBKS vs MI game in Mohali where Kieron Pollard and Tim David were seen signaling Suryakumar Yadav from the dugout. The duo was asking the MI batter to take a DRS review against the umpire's decision to not give wide.