IPL 2024: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday found Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard and middle order batter Tim David guilty of breaching IPL code of conduct. The BCCI's decision came after an incident during the PBKS vs MI game in Mohali where Kieron Pollard and Tim David were seen signaling Suryakumar Yadav from the dugout. The duo was asking the MI batter to take a DRS review against the umpire's decision to not give wide.

"Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard have been fined for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during their team’s Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18," BCCI said.

The Indian cricket administrator found Kieron Pollard and Tim David guilty of Level 1 offense under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and fined them heavily as per the rules.

"David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offense under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees. Both admitted to the offense and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," BCCI said.

What happened during the PBKS vs MI match?

The incident occurred during the first innings of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians when Suryakumar Yadav was playing the last ball of the 15th over. Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a wide yorker which looked like a wide delivery, but the umpire didn't raise his hands to signal wide.

The decision of the umpire surprised MI's unit in the dugout, who quickly turned to the big screen to see the replay. After watching the replay and making sure that it was indeed a wide delivery, Tim David and Kieron Pollard were caught on camera signaling Suryakumar Yadav to take a DRS review.

Suryakumar Yadav took the review, which drew immediate protest from PBKS stand-in skipper Sam Curran, who alleged that the batter's decision came after a signal from the dugout. Nonetheless, the review was allowed and the third umpire overturned the decision of on field umpire to declare the delivery as wide.

The incident drew a sharp reaction from Punjab Kings (PBKS) fans, who accused Mumbai Indians of "cheating."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!