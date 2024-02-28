BCCI terminates central contracts of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. Check full contract list here
BCCI terminated contracts of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan due to lack of commitment towards Test cricket. New central contracts for senior Men's team start from October 1, 2023.
BCCI on Wednesday announced the central contracts for Indian cricketers for the 2023-24 season and Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were among the notable players to have their contracts terminated by the apex body of Indian cricket. The announcement comes after the two cricketers were reportedly under the ire of the BCCI and the Indian team management for their lack of commitment to the longer format of the game (Test cricket), especially in the domestic circuit.