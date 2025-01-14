In the aftermath of India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle in Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to tighten the noose on the players by limiting their wives' and families' stay, especially during overseas tours. With this rules in place, the BCCI hopes that it will impact the performances of the players in a positive manner.

Based on a Dainik Jagran report, during overseas tours which are longer than 45 days, wives and families of the players will be allowed to stay with them for 14 days or two weeks. In case for shorter tours, the time limit goes down to seven days or one week.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome new year 2025 in Sydney ahead of BGT Test

Former India captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was with her husband for the entire tour of Australia, which lasted more than 50 days. Another India star KL Rahul also had his wife Athiya Shetty stay with him during the tour.

Among the player's families, parents of Shubman Gill and Nitish Kumar Reddy were spotted in Australia towards the end of the tour in Melbourne during the fourth Test, which India lost unfortunately.

Gambhir to lose manager during overseas tours The ruling also stated that no player or coach could bring in their personal managers or assistants during the tours, thus putting an end to Gautam Gambhir's manager Gaurav Arora availing luxurious facilities at the expense of BCCI. It means, Arora won't be allowed to stay in the same team hotel as Gambhir and his players, nor would he be permitted to sit at the VIP box at the stadiums.

Also Read | Watch: Nitish Kumar Reddy meets family after maiden Test century in Melbourne