BCCI tightens noose after BGT debacle; puts time limits on wives, families’ stay during tours, stops private travelling

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and their two kids were with the India cricketer for the entire tour of Australia which lasted more than 50 days.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Jan 2025, 04:39 PM IST
Virat Kohli wife Anushka Sharma (C), is seen in the stands during the first Test against Australia in Perth. (AFP)

In the aftermath of India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle in Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to tighten the noose on the players by limiting their wives' and families' stay, especially during overseas tours. With this rules in place, the BCCI hopes that it will impact the performances of the players in a positive manner.

Based on a Dainik Jagran report, during overseas tours which are longer than 45 days, wives and families of the players will be allowed to stay with them for 14 days or two weeks. In case for shorter tours, the time limit goes down to seven days or one week.

Former India captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was with her husband for the entire tour of Australia, which lasted more than 50 days. Another India star KL Rahul also had his wife Athiya Shetty stay with him during the tour.

Among the player's families, parents of Shubman Gill and Nitish Kumar Reddy were spotted in Australia towards the end of the tour in Melbourne during the fourth Test, which India lost unfortunately.

Gambhir to lose manager during overseas tours

The ruling also stated that no player or coach could bring in their personal managers or assistants during the tours, thus putting an end to Gautam Gambhir's manager Gaurav Arora availing luxurious facilities at the expense of BCCI. It means, Arora won't be allowed to stay in the same team hotel as Gambhir and his players, nor would he be permitted to sit at the VIP box at the stadiums.

The Indian board further made it clear that private travelling of some of the star players won't be allowed. While every player travelled in team busses and flights, Kohli travelled with his family separately in Australia. Each and every player, irrespective of experience should travel together in a team bus or flights.

 

First Published:14 Jan 2025, 04:39 PM IST
