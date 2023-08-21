BCCI to announce India’s Asia Cup squad 2023 today: Here’s what to expect1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST
BCCI is all set to unveil a 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023; injury concerns are to be considered in the selection process..
The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to commence on August 30, is looming large, and the excitement around the event has intensified as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to unveil a formidable 17-member squad, guided by the experienced hand of former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar.