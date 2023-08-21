BCCI is all set to unveil a 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023; injury concerns are to be considered in the selection process..

The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to commence on August 30, is looming large, and the excitement around the event has intensified as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to unveil a formidable 17-member squad, guided by the experienced hand of former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar.

Asia Cup 2023 holds particular significance as it serves as a crucial opportunity for players to secure their positions in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. The selection committee, headed by Agarkar, is expected to strategically consider the ongoing injury concerns surrounding KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both pivotal figures in the middle order.

Also Read: BCCI pays ₹ 1,159 crore in Income Tax for FY 2021-2022 As a result, the committee is expected to opt for safer choices, factoring in the potential of testing back-up options in the five to six matches the Indian team is expected to engage in during the tournament held in Sri Lanka.

In alignment with the stipulations laid out by the Asian Cricket Council, each participating nation has the privilege of selecting a 17-member roster for the Asia Cup. This trend has been upheld by Pakistan and Bangladesh, reinforcing India's likelihood of adopting a similar approach.

Also Read: BCCI to charge more from digital platforms than TV for cricket matches telecast This selection strategy could also extend to nominating a provisional 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, a submission mandated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) before September 5. Importantly, teams are permitted considerable leeway to modify their final squads, with the deadline set at September 27.