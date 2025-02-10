The BCCI will be announcing Jasprit Bumrah's fate for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 11, according to a Espncricinfo report. The premier Indian pacer has been out of action since the fifth Test against Australia due to a back spasm. He was advised five weeks of rest before the 31-year-old underwent a second round of scans recently.

Based on the report, Jasprit Bumrah is currently at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru with his scan report being discussed internally. The BCCI medical team will have a meeting with the Indian selectors before taking a call on the pacer's availability for the mega event.

While announcing the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, Jasprit Bumrah was included in India's 15-member squad but his participation is subject to fitness. In fact, he was also not included in India squad for the three ODIs against England.

With the ICC Champions Trophy beginning on February 19, Jasprit Bumrah along with the Indian team is running against time before the mega event.

What happens if Bumrah is unavailable? If Jasprit Bumrah remains unavailable, India will need to name a replacement with Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy being the two contenders. While Harshit Rana has played just two ODIs, Varun Chakaravarthy was added in the ODI squad for the England series after his stellar show in the T20Is against the same opponent.

According to the tournament rules, February 12 is the deadline for all the teams to make final changes to their provisional squads for the ICC Champions Trophy. After the deadline, teams must need ICC approval from the tournament's technical committee for any changes.

In the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Men in Blue will play all their games in Dubai after the BCCI refused to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons. India begin their campaign against Bangladesh (February 20), before facing Pakistan three days later.