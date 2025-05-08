BCCI to arrange special train to evacuate players, officials from Una after PBKS vs DC match called off

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided a special train from Una to get all the players of both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to a safer area, along with the match officials, support staff and the broadcast crew, vice-president Rajeev Shukla said on Thursday.

After the PBKS vs DC clash started late due to rain, the match suddenly came to a halt at 10.1 overs when the floodlights went off at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Meanwhile, a meeting between the BCCI and IPL governing council is underway currently.

Also Read | Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025 called off

While initially it was thought to be a floodlight malfunction, it was soon confirmed to be a blackout due to security reasons following air raid alerts in nearby areas, which forced a blackout in the hill town.

"We are organising a special train from Una which is not far from Dharamsala to bring everybody home safely. As of now the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated.

"We will take a call on the tournament's future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players' safety is utmost important," TOI quoted Shukla as saying.

“We are leaving in train tomorrow morning,” a source, on conditions of anonymity, close to the developments told Livemint. Asked where they will be heading, the source said, "Delhi." It is to be noted that that the distance from Dharamshala to Una is close to three hours.

After the floodlights went off, the players and officials were soon taken inside while IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal was caught asking the whole crowd to evacuate the venue immediately.