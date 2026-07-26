BCCI to evaluate India head coach Gautam Gambhir's support staff after disastrous tours of Ireland, England: Report

The BCCI is reportedly set to conduct a review of Team India's tours of Ireland, England and Zimbabwe early in August.

This development comes in the aftermath of India's 0-2 loss to Ireland in a T20I series, which was followed by a 0-4 defeat to England in another T20I series. India also suffered a 1-2 loss to England in a three-match ODI series.

The review is likely to assess not only the team's performances but also the effectiveness of the coaching setup under head coach Gautam Gambhir, whose tenure has come under increased scrutiny after a string of defeats.

Also Read | IND vs ZIM: Kishan highlights challenge of shielding Vaibhav from outside noise

BCCI to decide on support staff member contracts According to a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI will also come to a decision on the contracts of a couple of support staff members under head coach Gautam Gambhir. "We will hold the review meeting in August," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Cricbuzz.

He, however, did not share further details. India are currently in Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series but that team is being coached by VV Laxman, with Gautam Gambhir and his support staff being handed a rest. The Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, have already sealed the series with one match to play. The third and final T20I against Zimbabwe will be played in Harare on Sunday.

Recently, it had been reported that assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate was seeking to be relieved from his duties after the ODI series against England due to personal reasons. India's tour of England, that consisted of five T20Is and three ODIs, concluded on 19 July.



However, no official announcements on Ryan ten Doeschate have been made. The future of fielding coach T Dilip is also reportedly hanging in the balance following an underwhelming fielding performance from Team India during their tour of the United Kingdom.

The review is expected to cover multiple aspects, including team selection, player performances, tactical planning and the overall direction of the coaching group. Although no decisions have been announced, the meeting could shape India's plans ahead of a busy international calendar later this year.

With the Zimbabwe series providing a much-needed boost after a challenging few weeks, attention will soon shift from on-field performances to the boardroom, where the BCCI is expected to decide whether changes are required to get India's white-ball programme back on track.

After the Zimbabwe series, India will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, with the first Test starting from 15 August in Galle.

According to Cricbuzz, Saikia said that the squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka will be picked on Tuesday.