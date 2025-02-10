The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to go with Jasprit Bumrah's injury before ICC Champions Trophy 2025, in a similar manner like the did with Hardik Pandya two years back. The world no.1 pacer suffered a back spasm during the fifth Test in Sydney against Australia last month and was advised five weeks of bed rest.

Currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Jasprit Bumrah underwent a second round of scans recently, the report of which was believed to have been discussed internally.

According to a TOI report, the 31-year-old will now start his rehabilitation in a day or two, comrpising 'some gym work and light bowling'. With the just nine days to go before the ICC Champions Trophy, the selectors are running out of time to get the pacer ready.

The report also added that the BCCI are not bothered about the February 12 deadline by which all the squads will have to name their final 15. It stated that the BCCI are eager to play the waiting game with Jasprit Bumrah, just like in the case for Hardik Pandya when the all-rounder injured his ankle during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“Even if there is a 1% chance, the BCCI is likely to wait,” a source was quoted as saying to the newspaper. "They did the same with Hardik Pandya as they waited for close to two weeks before getting Prasidh Krishna as a replacement. Yes those two incidents happened during the campaign but approach with Bumrah could well be no different.

“This is just the deadline to submit the squad and they could approach the Event Technical Committee at a later stage to seek a replacement if he fails to regain fitness,” the source added.