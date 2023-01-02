BCCI to include DEXA and Yo-Yo tests for team selections. Here's a look at them2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 04:06 PM IST
- The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed during the meeting
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will revamp the selection criteria and issues surrounding workload management for India's cricket team from 2023. The decision came during a review meeting with captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and chief selector Chetan Sharma to take a stalk of the team's performance last year and also, the future course of action. BCCI chairman Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman were also present.