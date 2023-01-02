The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will revamp the selection criteria and issues surrounding workload management for India's cricket team from 2023. The decision came during a review meeting with captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and chief selector Chetan Sharma to take a stalk of the team's performance last year and also, the future course of action. BCCI chairman Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman were also present.

Following the meeting, the BCCI announced the changes, noting, “While ‘Yo-Yo’ Test made a comeback in the Indian team, ‘DEXA’ was also announced as part of the selection criteria. Both are implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players"

Here is a look at DEXA and Yo-Yo tests

The DEXA or the Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry Test is now mandatory for injured players who are willing to make a comeback. The test is an imaging test that measures bone density. It can inform about bone strength and potential fractures in the bone.

Meanwhile, Yo-Yo test is an endurance fitness test that involves running between markers placed 20 meters apart at increasing speeds. Yo-Yo Tests were scrapped owing to higher level of fatigue among players while playing inside the Covid-19 bio-bubble. Now the test makes a comeback.

The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keeping the World Cup in mind 20 players have been shortlisted.

To address this, BCCI said, the board will work in tandem with the Indian Premier League franchises to assess 'targeted players'' workloads

There were a lot of key recommendations that were made in the meeting. One of them was that the emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team. “The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team," read a pointer from the BCCI statement briefing the review meeting.