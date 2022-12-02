BCCI to introduce this ‘game-changing’ football rule In IPL 20231 min read . 11:57 AM IST
The rule has been a regular practice in football but has never made it to cricket before.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is going to introduce a unique rule, which has been a regular practice in football but has never made it to cricket before.
Next year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be able to use an "impact player" rule. It may seem like a usual rule substitution, but it happens to be much bigger than that. And, many believe that the rule could be “game-changing".
The rule will permit IPL 2023 teams to substitute one of its regular players with an impact player. Now, that has been a regular practice in cricket. The “12th man" can be used as a substitute any time by the fielding team, a practice mostly takes place when one of the players is injured. The 12th man can field and take catches. But, the player is not allowed to bat or bowl.
However, as per the new rule, the “impact player" will be able to do both. At the toss, each team must name four “impact players" in addition to the starting XI. One of those may be used during the game. Before the end of the 14th over of either innings, a player may come in for any starter and still bat and bowl.
The new rule, set to be introduced at IPL 2023, seems quite like the one used in football, where there is no restriction on the substitute player. The BCCI tried the new “impact player" rule in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. In October, Hrithik Shokeen of Delhi became the first "Impact Player" in the history of Indian cricket. The off-spinner became a part of the game as Delhi was defending 167 against Manipur during the second innings.
Shokeen, who came in for opener Hiten Dalal, ended with two for 13 in three overs while Delhi won by 71 runs. Dalal earlier scored 47 runs off 27 balls.
There are 714 Indian cricketers who are among the 991 players to have signed up for the IPL 2023 Players' Auction, which will take place in Kochi on December 23. Australia has the most players in the auction pool out of the 14 foreign nations, followed by South Africa with 57 players (52).