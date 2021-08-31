BCCI to issue tender to own new IPL team

It has been learned that the tender to bid for new franchise involves the following aspects, ₹3,000 should be the valuation of the company/consortium bidding for a potential franchise; Close to ₹1700 crore (the upper price at which BCCI last sold a franchise - to Sahara in 2010) could possibly be the base price for the bidding to begin; it'll be a closed bid with no technical aspect to it. The potential bidder can write to the BCCI requesting clarifications in the tender document - one that will be reverted to over the next month. BCCI will list the number of cities available in the present settings for potential bidders to select from; and finally, the winning bids, upon submission, will be announced around the time when the IPL 2021 edition's knockouts are in progress.

