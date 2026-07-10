BCCI to review Team India immediately after England tour ends: 'We will try to sort it...' says secretary Devajit Saikia

India’s white-ball campaign in the UK has hit rock bottom, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided enough is enough. After a string of heavy defeats, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that the men’s T20I team will face a detailed performance review the moment the ongoing England tour wraps up.

India’s white-ball tour unravels The defending T20 World Cup champions arrived in the UK as favourites. Instead, they have been completely outplayed. Ireland stunned them 2-0 in the T20I series. Then England took a commanding 3-0 lead in the five-match series with a crushing nine-wicket win in Bristol.

In that fourth T20I, India managed just 158/7 after choosing to bat. Captain Shreyas Iyer fought hard with an unbeaten 80, but the rest of the batting line-up struggled badly. England’s Harry Brook (79 not out) and Phil Salt (59 not out) finished the chase with more than six overs to spare. One more T20I remains in Southampton before the three-match ODI series begins.

Devajit Saikia speaks out on the bad phase Speaking to IANS from Edinburgh during the ICC Annual Conference, Devajit Saikia did not sugarcoat the situation.

“The thing is very simple. The Indian T20I team is going through a bad phase in their games against England and Ireland. So, we have to do a review once this series is over. Right now, a bad phase is going on in terms of the performance of the men's T20I team,” Saikia said.

He added, “So, we will have to look into what the problems they are facing, and we will definitely try to sort it out in a detailed review once the series is over.”

The timeline is clear. “The review will happen immediately after the ODI series ends in England on July 19.”

Key problems the Indian team is facing Several issues have come to light during this tour. The batting unit has looked uncomfortable on seam-friendly pitches. Without Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, the bowling attack has lacked both firepower and balance. Fielding standards have also dropped well below what fans expect from a world champion side.

Shreyas Iyer’s personal form has been a bright spot, but the team as a whole has failed to fire. The transition after the T20 World Cup win, combined with injuries and workload management, has left the side looking short of ideas and intensity.

What the review means for Team India This is not just a routine chat. BCCI wants answers on selection, strategy, preparation, and leadership. The board will examine why a team packed with talent has struggled so badly against both Ireland and England.

Fans are already debating the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and the absence of senior players. The review will likely decide whether big changes are needed before the next white-ball assignments.