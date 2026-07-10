BCCI to review Team India immediately after England tour ends: 'We will try to sort it...' says secretary Devajit Saikia

India’s white-ball campaign in the UK has hit rock bottom, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided enough is enough. After a string of heavy defeats, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that the men’s T20I team will face a detailed performance review the moment the ongoing England tour wraps up.

Advertisement

India’s white-ball tour unravels The defending T20 World Cup champions arrived in the UK as favourites. Instead, they have been completely outplayed. Ireland stunned them 2-0 in the T20I series. Then England took a commanding 3-0 lead in the five-match series with a crushing nine-wicket win in Bristol.

In that fourth T20I, India managed just 158/7 after choosing to bat. Captain Shreyas Iyer fought hard with an unbeaten 80, but the rest of the batting line-up struggled badly. England’s Harry Brook (79 not out) and Phil Salt (59 not out) finished the chase with more than six overs to spare. One more T20I remains in Southampton before the three-match ODI series begins.

Devajit Saikia speaks out on the bad phase Speaking to IANS from Edinburgh during the ICC Annual Conference, Devajit Saikia did not sugarcoat the situation.

Advertisement

“The thing is very simple. The Indian T20I team is going through a bad phase in their games against England and Ireland. So, we have to do a review once this series is over. Right now, a bad phase is going on in terms of the performance of the men's T20I team,” Saikia said.

He added, “So, we will have to look into what the problems they are facing, and we will definitely try to sort it out in a detailed review once the series is over.”

The timeline is clear. “The review will happen immediately after the ODI series ends in England on July 19.”

Key problems the Indian team is facing Several issues have come to light during this tour. The batting unit has looked uncomfortable on seam-friendly pitches. Without Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, the bowling attack has lacked both firepower and balance. Fielding standards have also dropped well below what fans expect from a world champion side.

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer’s personal form has been a bright spot, but the team as a whole has failed to fire. The transition after the T20 World Cup win, combined with injuries and workload management, has left the side looking short of ideas and intensity.

What the review means for Team India This is not just a routine chat. BCCI wants answers on selection, strategy, preparation, and leadership. The board will examine why a team packed with talent has struggled so badly against both Ireland and England.

Fans are already debating the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and the absence of senior players. The review will likely decide whether big changes are needed before the next white-ball assignments.

India still has the fifth T20I and three ODIs left in England. A strong finish would give the players some confidence heading into the review.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.