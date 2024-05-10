BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has said they are soon set to call in applications for new Team India coach as Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end in June. Shah also added that if Dravid wishes to continue he will have to reapply for the position. The BCCI secretary also added that new apoointed coach will be appointed for three years.

Dravid, the Team India head coach was appointed for a two-year period, however, his tenure was extended after the conclusion of the 50-overs World Cup in November 2023.

"We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end. He has to reapply if he has to continue. We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years," Shah told select media during an interaction at the BCCI office as quoted by news agency PTI.

Shah during his interaction also added that there has been no precedent of having different coaches for different formats. He however, added, “Ultimately, this is the Cricket Advisory Committee's call. I have to implement what they decide."

Citing a BCCI official, Cricbuzz added that the new coach can be Indin or forein and sadi that, ""It will be up to the CAC, and we are a global body."

