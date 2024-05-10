BCCI to soon call for applications for new Team India coach; Jay Shah says, ‘if Rahul Dravid wants to continue…’
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced the upcoming application call for the new Team India coach as Rahul Dravid's tenure ends soon.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has said they are soon set to call in applications for new Team India coach as Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end in June. Shah also added that if Dravid wishes to continue he will have to reapply for the position. The BCCI secretary also added that new apoointed coach will be appointed for three years.