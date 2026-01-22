BCCI told to cut bilateral ties with BCB after Bangladesh stands firm on T20 World Cup stance; ‘No more bilateral tours’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was told to cut off all bilateral ties with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after the latter stood firm on their stance of not playing the T20 World Cup 2026 on Indian soil. Following the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL), the BCB wrote a letter to the ICC, stating that they won't travel to India to play and requested for a venue change.

There after, there have been several meetings between the BCB and the ICC, but the Bangladesh board stood firm on their stance of not travelling to India. On Wednesday, the ICC rejected BCB's request and announced that the tournament will go as scheduled.

In response, the BCB once again reiterated its stance of not travelling to India, citing security threat and hoped to make one last-ditch effort to convince the world body. It must be noted that Mustafizur's removal from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad in IPL came amid violence against Indian minorities in Bangladesh.

Reacting to BCB's stance, Indian fans on social media urged the BCCI to stop all bilateral series in the future. “Now, since Bangladesh has officially announced the boycott of T20I World Cup coz it was in India. Now, BCCI should not play a single bilaterals with Bangladesh & give them financial strength anymore,” one user wrote on X.

“There should be no India-Bangladesh bilateral cricket ever again, let them suffer. They made more money by 1 bilateral series with India which they don't even earn in entire year!!” he added.

Another opined that India should not participate in the upcoming Asia Cups. ""India should not participate in the aisa cup from onwards. It will be the best thing to treat pakistan and Bangladesh a lesson or replace Pakistan Bangladesh with australia and new zealand. By doing this will make the Asia Cup more competitive," another user wrote.

“The BCB makes more revenue from a single bilateral series with India than they do in an entire year from other sources combined. It is time for the BCCI to stop being the financial oxygen for a board that refuses to respect the global schedule. No more bilateral tours, no more home series, and zero financial support moving forward,” another opined.

India vs Bangladesh bilateral series 2026 The cricketing relations between India and Bangladesh have strained last year. India were scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August 2025, but was postponed to September 2026. But with how things have panned in the last couple of months, there is a huge uncertainty about the series.

The last time India and Bangladesh played a bilateral series was back in 2024. Bangladesh lost both the Test and T20I series. “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026,” BCCI had stated last year, dated July 05, 2025.

“The series that was postponed earlier between Bangladesh and India has been rescheduled,” BCB cricket operation in-charge Shahriar Nafees told Cricbuzz on January 2, 2026.