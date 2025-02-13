The Indian players won't be permitted to take their wives or families to Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, thus abiding by the strict rules laid by the BCCI last month in the aftermath of their Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle in Australia. The BCCI had put out a 10-pointer directive after India 1-3 loss to Australia. It comes to effect for the first time with ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Based on the travel policy, families can be with players for a maximum of two weeks during a tour which is of 45 days or more. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which starts on February 19 and ends on March 9, is a 19-day tournament.

"If anything changes then it is different but as of now, the players are unlikely to be accompanied by their wives or partners for this tour. One of the senior players had enquired about it and he was told that the policy decision will be followed," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

"Since the tour is of less than one month, families won't be accompanying the players. But if exceptions are made, I think that individual will have to bear the full expenses as BCCI won't be covering any cost," the source added.

India's Champions Trophy 2025 schedule The Indian team will travel to Dubai on February 15 and start their campaign in Dubai against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by the marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan (February 23) and the final preliminary face-off with New Zealand on March 2. The Rohit Sharma-led squad will play their games in Dubai while the rest of the tournament unfolds from February 19 in Pakistan across three venues.