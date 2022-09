The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 18 September unveiled the all new T20 Jersey for both the men's and women's category.

The new jersey has been designed with a theme – One Blue Jersey – that symbolises equality among both men's and women's cricket players in the country. It has been sponsored by MPL Sports.

Here's the new look of the jersey:

Earlier on 12 September, the BCCI announced India’s squads for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Australia and South Africa. While the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia, the series with Australia and South Africa will be played in the country.

Here's the squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.