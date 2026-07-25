BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla rubbishes ODI retirement rumours of Rohit Sharma: ‘There's no question of…'

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has dismissed speculations regarding Rohit Sharma's retirement from ODIs, stating that theformer India captain remains an integral part of the 50-over setup.

Ahead of the third ODI between England and India at Lord's, there were reports that the said match would be Rohit's last in India colours. This came at a time when Rohit Sharma was struggling to convert starts into big knocks.

However, the 39-year-old gave a fitting reply to his critics with a knock of 138 in the third ODI against England, although his efforts went in vain. Rohit has already retired from Tests and T20Is, and is aiming to play the 2027 ODI World Cup late next year.

Rajeev Shukla on Rohit Sharma's future “Rohit Sharma is a part of our team and is continuing to play. The things being circulated in the media and on social media have no meaning. As of now, there is no question of his retirement,” Rajeev Shukla told reporters during the mini-auction of the UP T20 League in Agra.

In a recent interview with the BCCI, Rohit had said that he is ignoring all the outside noise that comes his way.

"Look, my job is with the bat, come and play, represent my country, represent the team. That's what I've been told to do since I made my debut, so that's what I'm going to do. The noise, since I made my debut, was there.

"And till the time I'm going to stay here, it's always going to be there. So it doesn't really matter too much. What matters is what I do on the field. Try and contribute to the success of the team," he said.

"That's all my focus is right now. And let the noise be there. If there's no noise, there's no fun. My job is inside, their job is outside. That's how I look at it," the Mumbai batter stated.

His century against England was also the first by an Indian batter at Lord’s in an ODI. Till date, Rohit has played 288 ODIs and has aggregated 11,895 runs at an average of 48.95.

Rajeev Shukla also said that the leadership duo of captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir will remain despite criticism.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the decision on who stays in the team and who does not rests with the selectors. The Indian team is performing well and winning matches, so there is no need for any changes at present," he said.