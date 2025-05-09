BCCI yet to take decision on IPL 2025, awaits union government's directive amid growing India-Pakistan tensions

Following the abandonment of Punjab Kings versus Delhi Capitals clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday in Dharamshala, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to take decision on the cash-rich T20 league. The match was cancelled midway following air raid alerts in Jammu and Pathankot, putting the entire league at risk of being called off.

"We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI when asked whether the league will continue amid the conflict that started after Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Punjab Kings were 122/1 in 10.1 overs when lights went out in the quaint hill town, attributed to floodlight failure at first. The game had started later than scheduled due to rain before the city went dark for some time. The teams and the assembled fans were eventually evacuated from the stadium for their security.

The picturesque ground can accommodate approximately 23,000 spectators and it was packed to about 80 per cent of its capacity at the time of evacuation. "Players of both the teams are safely back in the hotel from the stadium. There is no blackout here at the moment. Hotel is under heavy security and we are waiting for BCCI's decision," a Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association source told PTI.

Players, official to leave Dharamshala on Friday Meanwhile, the players and the officials along with the support staff, will be leaving Dharamshala on Friday morning and will be traveling to Delhi via a special train from Pathankot, which is about 85km from Dharamsala. The teams will reach Pathankot by road.