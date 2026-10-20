BCCI-CA umpire exchange: Ben Treloar in charge of Ranji Trophy matches in India, Parashar Joshi heads to Australia

Australian umpire Ben Treloar will officiate in two matches of the ongoing 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season, whereas Indian umpire Parashar Joshi will do the same for two Sheffield Shield matches and a One Day Cup match in Australia.

This initiative is part of the BCCI-CA Umpire Exchange programme. Treloar is currently officiating the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Gujarat in Delhi, which began on 18 October and will go on until Wednesday.

He will then be in charge of another Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Haryana, which will begin in Mumbai on 26 October.

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Ben Treloar's umpiring experience Treloar has been in charge of 30 First-Class matches, 20 List A matches and 39 Big Bash League (BBL) fixtures. He has also officiated in two women's ODIs and four women's T20Is.

Away from the field, Treloar serves as Cricket New South Wales’ Umpire Education Officer, where he works to develop the next generation of match officials.

His efforts in umpire education have earned him four George Borwick Memorial Awards from the New South Wales Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association.

Parashar Joshi's umpiring experience Joshi, on the other hand, will first officiate a Shetffield Shield match between Queensland and Tasmasnia in Brisbane from 11 November, before a One Day match between the same two teams at the same venue five days later. His stint in Australia will end with another Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Queensland in Sydney from 22 November.

Joshi has officiated in 19 First-Class matches and 32 List A matches that include the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy. He has also been in charge of 40 T20s that include the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

The exchange provides an opportunity for officials from both countries to gain experience in different domestic cricket environments. Treloar's assignments in India's premier domestic red-ball competition will give him exposure to the Ranji Trophy, while Joshi's matches in Australia will include both first-class and limited-overs cricket.

The programme also enables participating officials to work in unfamiliar playing conditions and adapt to the demands of different domestic competitions.