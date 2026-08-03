BCCI's CoE under scanner after Jasprit Bumrah misses India vs Sri Lanka Test series; Kamlesh Jain to be reviewed too

Jasprit Bumrah's absence from India's Test tour of Sri Lanka has opened up a glaring miscommunication between the senior national men's selection committee and the BCCI's Centre of Excellence's (CoE) sports science and medical team. Bumrah was initially slated to travel to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series starting in Galle from August 15. .

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However, it was later realised that Bumrah's injury was far more serious that what was expected. As a result, the premier pacer was replaced in the squad by uncapped Jammu and Kashmir speedster Aquib Nabi on Monday. It's not just about Bumrah, but also the recurring injuries to spin all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer Harshit Rana.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Uncapped pacer Auqib Nabi replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for Tests

Rana suffered a groin injury just before the T20 World Cup 2026, which sidelined him from the ICC event and the subsequent Indian Premier League. He was recalled back in the T20Is against England. The Delhi pacer experienced sudden discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England to be ruled out again.

Washington Sundar's fitness has also been pretty dodgy and this is not the first time that he has had hamstring issues and that is a worrying trend for a young spinner.

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Vurtual meeting between CoE & selection commitee According to a PTI report, a virtual meeting between the top CoE officials, including VVS Laxman, and head of selection committee Ajit Agarkar on Monday to discuss the injury management issue of centrally contracted players. It must be noted that the BCCI has been without an official head of sports science since Nitin Patel's exit.

CoE's interim sports science head Dhananjay Kaushik has been running the show since Patel's exit and the department's recent functioning suggests it has done little to justify the vacuum at the top.

Also Read | IND vs SL Tests: Headache for BCCI as Washington Sundar remains doubtful

While Kaushik's credentials are beyond doubt, questions have emerged over the rehabilitation timelines being set for players and whether the prescribed 'Return to Play' protocols are being adhered to consistently in every case.

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More questions than answers Take the example of Rana. Questions emerge, that how the sports science team declare the India pacer fit when he was distinctly over-weight? Did him being over-weight led to recurrence of his hamstring injury?

The report also stated that another player was reported over-weight when he arrived in England. He is a popular T20 batter from the south. It must be mentioned that every India player before any tour report to the CoE for mandatory tests.

The question also arises if Nitish Kumar Reddy got a green light from the CoE and BCCI to independently train under freelance fast bowling coach Stefan Jones to increase his bowling speed from late 120kmph to mid 130s. Did sudden burst of increased speed affect Reddy's hamstring.

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Kamlesh Jain's performance under BCCI Review Another person whose role is being re-looked at is Indian team physio Kamlesh Jain. The former Bengal Ranji team physio, who later worked at NCA and India A team, has been with the team for close to five years and is known to be very popular with the players.

But with a spate of injuries rocking the Indian team, it is understood that his role in the Team India set-up is also being looked at. A review meeting is on cards since the England debacle and it won't be surprising if Kamlesh Jain's role is also discussed and deliberated upon by men who matter.

Also Read | Why India were forced to drop Varun & Harshit in IND vs ENG 4th T20I

It is understood that head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Agarkar are waiting for the BCCI review meeting which will also involve CoE's Head of Cricket VVS Laxman and secretary Devajit Saikia.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in