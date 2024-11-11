BCCI’s ICC Champions Trophy stance to impact India’s bid for 2036 Olympics? Here’s what reports say

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) stance of not sending the Indian team to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 could have an impact on India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics. The BCCI has been adamant in not travelling to the neighbouring nation due to security concerns.

Recently, the Indian board has formally written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about their decision to not travel to Pakistan, for Champions Trophy which was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday.

The developments didn’t go well with the PCB and Government of Pakistan, who are contemplating a strong stance against their neighbours as far as sporting ties are concerned.

According to a report in Pakistan-based Geo News, reliable sources close to the developments state that the government has plans to formally communicate to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on how India allowed politics to play a major role in sporting ties between two countries, especially cricket.

While the Pakistan hockey team and the cricket team were allowed in India in recent times, the snooker and billiards players and the blind cricket team were denied visas in the last two years. In case India gets the hosting rights for the 2036 Summer Olympics, it is highly likely Pakistan athletes will face travelling issues to India for the grandest event, if things stay like this for the next 12 years.

For the unknown, India and Pakistan haven’t played a bilateral series since 2012 due to the political tensions between the two countries. The report also states that the Pakistan government is also planning to boycott all sporting ties with India unless their neighbours play in Pakistan.

Will PCB opt for hybrid model in CT 2025? A similar situation arose last year before the Asia Cup. Pakistan were forced to host the tournament in the ‘hybrid model’ where India played all their games in Sri Lanka including the final. Pakistan hosted four games. However, the option of hybrid model looks grim as the government is reported to advise PCB to not accept the idea.