Amid calls to end the “superstar culture” in the Indian team, BCCI's new secretary, Devajit Saikia, has been urged to send a strict message to chief selector Ajit Agarkar following the team's 1-3 loss in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Both Kohli and Rohit faced criticism for their poor form before travelling to Australia. While Kohli salvaged his reputation with a century in the first Test in Perth, the former captain scored only 90 runs in his remaining eight innings Down Under.

Rohit, who missed the first Test, scored just 31 runs across three matches before opting out of the final game in Sydney. Ahead of BCCI's Special General Meeting (SGM) on Sunday, the ongoing Kohli-Rohit dilemma regarding their future in Test cricket has reportedly been brought to the attention of Secretary Devajit Saikia.

A BCCI official, speaking to Dainik Jagran, opined that no player is bigger than the game and the board should turn strict on certain players. “The message is going very bad. People can be sweet pawns on the internet, but BCCI has to run cricket in the country, and it should also be seen running it,” the BCCI official continued.

“Now, there is a need to give such a strong message that no player should consider himself bigger than the game. Now, there is a need to choose a new team. The selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar is of BCCI, and the new secretary should call him and also give a strict message,” he added.

India needs to submit a provisional squad by Jan 12 With the Champions Trophy fast approaching, India must submit their provisional team by January 12. But before the Champions Trophy, India will host England for five T20Is and three ODIs at home, starting on January 22. The Champions Trophy starts next month.

India has been placed in Group A alongside New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 and face Pakistan three days later.